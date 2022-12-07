Alert: Indonesian official says bombmaker in 2002 Bali attack that killed 202 people has been freed from prison

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian official says bombmaker in 2002 Bali attack that killed 202 people has been freed from prison.
- Grandmother's Cupboard Baby Pantry in Baldwin now open
- Michigan's minimum wage set to bump up by 2023
- REPORT: Michigan senate votes to move presidental primary date
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
- Optometrist joins Family Health Care
- Michigan city pays driver $1,000 to settle tire marking case
- Reed City artist turns memories into handmade portraits
Most Popular
- Dr. Andrus will provide comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages at Family Health Care’s...
- Latasha South, owner of Wet Jewelz Clothing and Girlz in Idlewild, Michigan, hosted a...
- The Christmas celebrations and festivities in Baldwin kick off downtown Dec. 2 with a Holiday...
- Expecting mothers in Lake County now have another resource available to them — Grandmother’s...