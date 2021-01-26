https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Indonesia-s-Health-Ministry-says-the-15897997.php
Alert: Indonesia's Health Ministry says the country's confirmed coronavirus infections have passed 1 millionUpdated
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's Health Ministry says the country's confirmed coronavirus infections have passed 1 million.
