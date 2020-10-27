https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Hurricane-Zeta-makes-landfall-along-the-15677099.php
Alert: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, just north of TulumUpdated
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Zeta makes landfall along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, just north of Tulum.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
7
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.