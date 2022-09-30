Alert: Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida.
- Salmon Run 2022 draws good participation
- Sheriff Martin: Lake County Reserve Deputy Joe Smith has died
- CarMax, Rite Aid fall; Enerpac, Vail Resorts rise
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Lake County Treasurers Association receives $1,000 donation
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- Two West Shore Community College faculty members are being celebrated for their recent publications.
- Baldwin’s junior high and varsity match for volleyball with Crossroads has been rescheduled for...
- The good news for the Baldwin Panthers in Friday’s home game against undefeated Farwell is the...
- BALDWIN – Nicole McGahey is Baldwin’s cross country coach and has three runners on the varsity...