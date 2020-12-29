https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-House-overrides-Trump-veto-of-741-billion-15832738.php
Alert: House overrides Trump veto of $741 billion defense bill in bipartisan rebukeUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — House overrides Trump veto of $741 billion defense bill in bipartisan rebuke.
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
2
Here are some options for enjoying winter offerings in Manistee County
-
3
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
4
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Dial-A-Ride to install new communications tower
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.