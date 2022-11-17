Alert: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader.
