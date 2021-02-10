https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Hospital-spokeswoman-One-person-shot-at-15938070.php
Alert: Hospital spokeswoman: One person shot at Minnesota medical clinic has diedPublished
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Hospital spokeswoman: One person shot at Minnesota medical clinic has died.
Most Popular
-
1
Kohl's now sells squat racks and workout benches
-
2
Baldwin senior will be playing two sports
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
4
Osceola County sees increase in deer license customers
-
5
Alicia Holtz provides smiling face to the sheriff's office
-
6
Joe Allen, whose bistro was a Broadway draw, dies at 87
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume III
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.