Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
April 11, 2021
Updated: April 11, 2021 7:32 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion.
