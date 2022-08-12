Alert: Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated.
- Baldwin Street Fair to celebrate town's sesquicentennial
- Baldwin Elementary welcomes Diane VanAntwerp as new principal
- Midwest jet pilots' "Boondoggle" coming to Baldwin Municipal Airport
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, July 2022
- Baldwin announces seven-game football schedule
- Association of Black Judges of Michigan holds retreat at Idlewild
- Reenactors honor Lake County's last living Civil War veteran
- Marlborough ghost town documented in full-length film
Most Popular
- A Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and...
- The Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off in late August, and there's a lot of buzz...
- A group of 17 youth and eight adults from the Northwest Deanery Youth Service Summer Camp came to...
- Downtown Baldwin will be bustling with an old-fashioned street fair in celebration of the town's...