Alert: Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher.
- Hunters must now report deer kill count online
- Searchers locate body of missing motorcyclist
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Former Michigan priest sentenced for molesting boy in 1980s
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Pedestrian Right-of-Way Laws
- Tournament attracts 7 teams
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., we will be celebrating our mom's (Merlyn Curtice...
- Michigan State Police are searching for a man last seen Sunday evening. Logan Thayer Sweet, 31,...
- Deer hunters will have to report their harvest online within 72 hours or before giving the deer...
- Bruce Mangum knows each of the students at Baldwin Elementary School by name. It’s not unusual to...