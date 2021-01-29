https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Government-and-Canada-s-main-airlines-15908408.php
Alert: Government and Canada's main airlines agree to suspend service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30Updated
TORONTO (AP) — Government and Canada's main airlines agree to suspend service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30.
