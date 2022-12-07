Alert: Google, Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft win Pentagon's $9 billion cloud computing contract after lawsuits nixed earlier award

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google, Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft win Pentagon's $9 billion cloud computing contract after lawsuits nixed earlier award.
- REPORT: Michigan senate votes to move presidental primary date
- Grandmother's Cupboard Baby Pantry in Baldwin now open
- Michigan's minimum wage set to bump up by 2023
- Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Optometrist joins Family Health Care
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Most Popular
- Dr. Andrus will provide comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages at Family Health Care’s...
- Latasha South, owner of Wet Jewelz Clothing and Girlz in Idlewild, Michigan, hosted a...
- The Christmas celebrations and festivities in Baldwin kick off downtown Dec. 2 with a Holiday...
- Expecting mothers in Lake County now have another resource available to them — Grandmother’s...