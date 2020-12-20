https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Germany-says-it-s-banning-flights-from-the-15817589.php
Alert: Germany says it's banning flights from the UK starting at midnight in response to new virus variantUpdated
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it's banning flights from the UK starting at midnight in response to new virus variant.
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Lake County Trial Court report
-
4
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
5
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
6
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
-
7
Baldwin hunter had another fun season
-
8
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
9
County to end Residential Reentry Program contract
-
10
New titles available at Pathfinder Library
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.