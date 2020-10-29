https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Georgia-officials-Zeta-causes-second-15684663.php
Alert: Georgia officials: Zeta causes second death in the South when a falling tree kills a manUpdated
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials: Zeta causes second death in the South when a falling tree kills a man.
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
6
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
7
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
-
8
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
-
9
Nestle Waters partners with American Academy of Pediatrics
-
10
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.