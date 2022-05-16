Alert: France's president appoints Elisabeth Borne as the country's new prime minister

PARIS (AP) — France's president appoints Elisabeth Borne as the country's new prime minister.
- MHSAA expands basketball season
- Michigan legend in pickle industry Robert Vlasic dies at 96
- Blessing of the Bikes formed 50 years ago at St. Ann’s
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Fishermen working hard to be successful
- Turkey hunters expect outstanding season
- Baldwin schools explore early childhood program options
Most Popular
- Lake Michigan’s scenic coastline and other areas throughout northern Lower Michigan will become...
- A Michigan legend in the pickle industry Robert J. Vlasic died peacefully of natural causes at...
- The full moon and lunar eclipse happen this weekend. Here's what to know about the celestial...
- There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care...