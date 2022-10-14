Alert: Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors

NEW YORK (AP) — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
- Former southeast Mich. priest found guilty of sex assault of boy
- Baldwin Drama and Theatre Club receives $600 donation
- Election results returned for Lake County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
- DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
- In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
Most Popular
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $600 to the Baldwin Community Schools...
- Baldwin’s football team improved to 1-5 with a 42-20 win over Bear Lake on Friday.
- Baldwin’s junior high and varsity volleyball teams both scored 3-0 wins over Bear Lake on Tuesday...
- Host Baldwin on Thursday won the first set 25-22, but suffered with serve receive in the next...