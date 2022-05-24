Alert: Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty as panel recommends new names for Army bases that commemorate Confederate officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty as panel recommends new names for Army bases that commemorate Confederate officers.
- DNR boosts state park seasonal pay to $15 per hour
- PHOTOS: Baldwin's Blessing of the Bikes celebrates 50 years
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Police: Saginaw Twp. woman dies after falling asleep smoking
- Michigan Legislature: Senate votes to cut income tax by $2.5 billion
- What's in store for the 2022 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
- Bass is back at Baldwin
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- Here's how local lawmakers voted in Lansing last week.
- Billed as "the world's largest Olympic event for dogs" the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl returns to...
- Only 15 states have an allowance of cats over dogs.
- With roughly 400 workers needed at state parks and harbors as the busy summer gets underway, the...