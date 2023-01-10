Alert: Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago.
