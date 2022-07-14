Alert: Former Louisiana lawmaker to plead guilty to fraud charge arising from past campaigns, Democratic Party chairmanship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana lawmaker to plead guilty to fraud charge arising from past campaigns, Democratic Party chairmanship.
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
- Getting to know the community: Nancy Przedwojewski, of Irons
- Baldwin teacher leads free 3D printing workshops for kids
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, June 2022
- Irons Community Center opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
- Troutarama to feature softball tournament
- Road deaths hit national high last year
