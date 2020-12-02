https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Former-French-President-Valery-Giscard-15770722.php
Alert: Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died at the age of 94, his office and the French presidency sayUpdated
PARIS (AP) — Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died at the age of 94, his office and the French presidency say.
Most Popular
-
1
SEEDS EcoCorps Improves more than 80 miles of North Country Trail
-
2
Sheriff: Florida deputies fatally shot man after car chase
-
3
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
4
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Lake County community events calendar
-
7
Fatal train collision
-
8
Enjoy holiday memories for years to come with a living tree
-
9
12 Advent calendars that aren't just full of chocolate
-
10
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.