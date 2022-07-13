Alert: Former CIA software engineer convicted in biggest theft of classified information in agency's history

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CIA software engineer convicted in biggest theft of classified information in agency's history.
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
- Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand
- Shooting deaths of 4 in family considered murder-suicide
- Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River close nature center
- Troopers respond to 'accidental discharge' of gun in restaurant
- Troutarama to feature softball tournament
- Bitely Homecoming Celebration starts Friday
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
