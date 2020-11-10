https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Forecasters-say-Subtropical-storm-Theta-15714676.php
Alert: Forecasters say Subtropical storm Theta has formed in open Atlantic, record-breaking 29th-named storm of tropical seasonPublished
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Subtropical storm Theta has formed in open Atlantic, record-breaking 29th-named storm of tropical season.
