Alert: Finnish president says Turkey agrees to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO

MADRID (AP) — Finnish president says Turkey agrees to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.
- 876 Michigan named one of the best small businesses in state
- Michigan couple's limo catches on fire with wedding party inside
- Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist
- Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Bayne's hard cider project grows, looking to expand business
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
