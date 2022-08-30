Alert: Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago.
- Police pursuit ends in fatal crash in Newaygo County
- Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- In total Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana have had a federal rule regarding fuel prices...
- The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially severe weather for later today and this...
- A Pennsylvania man hit it big by visiting family in Michigan by winning $2.08 million on the...
- The cookies were distributed to Target stores nationwide, the news release added.