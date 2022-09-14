Alert: Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquits him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquits him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial.
- Baldwin schools revives music program with new band teacher
- Jones' Homemade Ice Cream celebrates 80 years of scoops
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Baldwin volleyball team set for upcoming matches
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Get a 20-piece Crate & Barrel glass storage set for under $20
- Rake up pine cones and rake in the dough
Most Popular
- The season finally off the ground for Baldwin’s 8-player football team on Friday in a 50-14 loss...
- Salmon seems to be the big ticket for anglers right now.
- Red Antler Farm owner Trina Morse has been raising kunekune pigs since her husband, a native of...
- Looking for an outdoor side hustle? Collecting a bushel of pine cones this month will net you...