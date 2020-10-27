https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Federal-judge-denies-Trump-s-request-that-15677823.php
Alert: Federal judge denies Trump's request that US replace him as defendant in rape accuser's defamation lawsuitUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judge denies Trump's request that US replace him as defendant in rape accuser's defamation lawsuit.
