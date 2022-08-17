Alert: Federal judge awards $650 million in damages to two Ohio counties that sued pharmacies over opioid distribution

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal judge awards $650 million in damages to two Ohio counties that sued pharmacies over opioid distribution.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, July 2022
- West Michigan family needs help finding missing 28-year-old man
- Farmers' Almanac's winter forecast predicts unreasonable cold
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Idlewild Jazz and Blues Festival draws crowds
- Baldwin football team to scrimmage Friday at Montabella
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Exploring trespassing laws
Most Popular
- Baldwin football team to scrimmage Friday at Montabella
- A very optimistic and confident veteran Baldwin volleyball coach Duane Roberts puts his...
- While you're enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Mother Nature is cooking up an "unreasonably"...
- Manufacturers of over-the-counter hearing aids wouldn’t be required to conduct studies in people,...