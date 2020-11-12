https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Federal-appeals-court-ruling-clears-15721923.php
Alert: Federal appeals court ruling clears Harvard of racial discrimination against Asian American applicantsUpdated
BOSTON (AP) — Federal appeals court ruling clears Harvard of racial discrimination against Asian American applicants.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Why an abortion law ruling triggered mass protests in Poland
-
6
History of African American resorts
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
8
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
9
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
10
Peacock Township approves medical marijuana facilities
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.