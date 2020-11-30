https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Fed-chair-Powell-says-economic-improvement-15764020.php
Alert: Fed chair Powell says economic improvement has moderated in recent months with outlook 'extraordinarily uncertain'Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed chair Powell says economic improvement has moderated in recent months with outlook 'extraordinarily uncertain.'
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
3
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
4
Best Cyber Monday bedding and mattresses sales
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
6
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
7
Marijuana facilities opening in Baldwin area
-
8
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
9
Digital toaster oven on sale, will revolutionize your life.
-
10
Vallejo to pay $750,000 to end lawsuit over police beating
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.