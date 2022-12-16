Alert: Father of suspect in Highland Park, Illinois, July 4 parade shooting that killed 7 charged with felony reckless conduct

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Father of suspect in Highland Park, Illinois, July 4 parade shooting that killed 7 charged with felony reckless conduct.
- Michigan woman, 67, arrested after child abuse investigation
- State police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, November 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Luther Grocery site cleaned up after July fire destruction
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Baldwin schools ABC Kids' Awareness Garden Program receives $1,000 donation
Most Popular
- After the devastating fire this past July which completely destroyed Luther Grocery, the big...
- Students from Baldwin Community Schools celebrated the holidays with an art exhibit and band...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...