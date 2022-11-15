Alert: Family of jailed Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he told them in a letter that he’s ended hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — Family of jailed Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he told them in a letter that he’s ended hunger strike.
