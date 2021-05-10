Skip to main content
Alert: Explosion heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound
May 10, 2021
Updated: May 10, 2021 11:08 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Explosion heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound.
