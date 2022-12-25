Alert: Ex-communist rebel leader is appointed Nepal's new prime minister, leading a coalition of 7 political parties

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Ex-communist rebel leader is appointed Nepal's new prime minister, leading a coalition of 7 political parties.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Free Christmas meal offered to Lake County community
- This is the most popular coffee in Michigan
- Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Lake County residents encouraged to confirm broadband access information
- Chase Creek Smokehouse contributes to LCSO holiday gift cards
- Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chase Creek Smokehouse and Pat & Linda Ringler donated a portion of the Christmas gift cards...
- Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and Michigan State University Extension have teamed up to...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to Caring Quilts of Covenant Community...