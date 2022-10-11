Alert: Ex-San Antonio cop is charged with aggravated assault for shooting teen who was eating a hamburger in a car

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ex-San Antonio cop is charged with aggravated assault for shooting teen who was eating a hamburger in a car.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
- US: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range
- Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
- AG Nessel: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from 'vulnerable' mom
- Apple-Books-Top-10
Most Popular
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin explains how LCSO builds relationships, promotes public safety.
- Longtime resident of Lake County and director of Henrietta Senior Center in Baldwin, Betty Foote,...
- Two suspects in the robbery occuring at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Sept. 22, were...
- Baldwin fell to 0-5 with Friday’s 50-19 loss at Brethren. The Panthers are scheduled to have...