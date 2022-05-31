Alert: Eurozone inflation hits a record 8.1% as energy costs soar

LONDON (AP) — Eurozone inflation hits a record 8.1% as energy costs soar.
- Baldwin students get head start on college career
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Lindsey places third at regional
- New semiconductor career, apprenticeship program to create jobs
- Garden Day event comes to Lake County Historical Museum
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Family donates 155 acres to create west Michigan nature preserve
- UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign
