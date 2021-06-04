Skip to main content
Alert: European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines
News
Alert: European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines
June 4, 2021
Updated: June 4, 2021 9:58 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines.
