Alert: European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike to tackle record inflation even as risk of recession looms

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike to tackle record inflation even as risk of recession looms.
- Fatal train collision
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Unexplained deaths haunt Lake County's history
- Activity increases at sportsman club
- Michigan couple building Airbnb out of tires
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- See what the Baldwin Schools bond proposal in Nov. 8 election sup
- 2022 Michigan winter forecast: NOAA releases weather predictions
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $200 to Sauble Township recently, as part...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “Toy-forTots Fill the Cruiser” event this past...
- A bond proposal from Baldwin Community Schools will be up for approval on the Nov. 8 midterm...