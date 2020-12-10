https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-European-Central-Bank-increases-15790625.php
Alert: European Central Bank increases bond-buying stimulus program by 500 billion euros, extends duration to March 2022Updated
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank increases bond-buying stimulus program by 500 billion euros, extends duration to March 2022.
