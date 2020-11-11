https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Eta-has-weakened-to-a-tropical-storm-as-it-15719510.php
Alert: Eta has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves toward Florida's coastUpdated
MIAMI (AP) — Eta has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves toward Florida's coast.
Most Popular
-
1
FiveCAP offers help with heating for low income families
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
4
Gold in the swamplands – that’s our native tamarack
-
5
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
6
Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.