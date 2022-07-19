Alert: Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing "cloud of uncertainty" over company

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing "cloud of uncertainty" over company.
- Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp
- Troutarama 2022 to coincide with Baldwin's 150th anniversary
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Troopers help injured owl that was hit by a car
- Luther strong: Community rallies after fire destroys historic building
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
Most Popular
- A 41-year-old Rogers City man is facing several felonies involving the possession and...
- After more than 40 years, the Troutrama 2022 Kid’s Fishing Derby is being cancelled the...
- Troopers for the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post helped an owl on Sunday night after it was...
- Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling...