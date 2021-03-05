https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-EU-Commission-chief-says-EU-and-US-decide-16003519.php
Alert: EU Commission chief says EU and US decide to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute for 4 monthsUpdated
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission chief says EU and US decide to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute for 4 months.
