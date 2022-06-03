Alert: Dubai police say they've arrested, plan to extradite British man wanted in Denmark on $1.7 billion tax fraud case

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they've arrested, plan to extradite British man wanted in Denmark on $1.7 billion tax fraud case.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Baldwin girls coach resigns
- State announces 100 future students to receive $15K tuition
- Police identify victims, suspect in Stanwood quadruple homicide
- Chase woman dies in Mecosta County car crash
- Baldwin AD doesn't see major impact from new rule
- Baldwin High's Class of 2022 receive their diplomas
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Only YOU can prevent forest fires'
Most Popular
- A shipment of about 440,000 pounds or nearly 6.5 million 8-ounce bottles of baby formula from...
- Parents can keep track of updates, information and American retailers through Kendamil's US website.
- A Texas company is making the appearance of the final goodbye a little less brooding.
- A family-owned cannabis retailer in northern Michigan launches a campaign promoting "cannabis...