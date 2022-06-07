Alert: Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president.
- Michigan man arrested outside US Capitol with ammo, fake badge
- Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebrations in full swing
- Michigan woman wins $4M playing lottery with stranger's advice
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Tea sold in Michigan, 22 more states recalled over hepatitis risk
- DNR: Black bears are coming out of hibernation
- Passing the torch: Seniors take part in candlelight, award ceremony
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
Most Popular
- More people died on Michigan roadways last year than any year since 2005, according to new data...
- People can take advantage of the free services being offered next weekend by the Michigan...
- To increase knowledge in communities about how Michigan's coasts are being impacted by climate...
- Vernors is adding a temporary addition to its lineup this summer to be offered almost exclusively...