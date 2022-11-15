Alert: Donald Trump launches 3rd bid for presidency amid legal probes, blame for GOP’s underwhelming midterm results

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump launches 3rd bid for presidency amid legal probes, blame for GOP’s underwhelming midterm results.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Lake County votes in two new county commissioners
- Lake Fellowship Ministries dedicates River Community Center
- Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war
- Baldwin Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2
- Michigan to get $12M from large settlement with Google
- Voters reject Baldwin Community Schools bond proposal
Most Popular
- The first creator, publisher and editor of the Lake County Star, Charles K. Radcliffe, also known...
- Members of the Baldwin Rotary Club have been generous in planting maple trees to shade and...
- The West Shore Community College Humankind series will present “Who’s Working Remotely? How...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...