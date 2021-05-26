Skip to main content
Alert: District attorney says California gunman who killed 8 also killed himself
Alert: District attorney says California gunman who killed 8 also killed himself
May 26, 2021
Updated: May 26, 2021 3:22 p.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — District attorney says California gunman who killed 8 also killed himself.
