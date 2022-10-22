Alert: Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull has died at 78, Formula 1 racing team says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull has died at 78, Formula 1 racing team says.
