Alert: Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest.
- Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Whip lights and random Michigan laws
- Luther library celebrates end of summer reading program
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Do you know why I stopped you?'
Most Popular
- Michigan Supreme Court Judge Richard H. Bernstein has always dreamed of gripping the steering...
- Cancel student debt or hold Universities accountable? Some politicians suggest tapping into...
- Here's how to check if you qualify for the $20,000 debt cancellation in Pell Grants under the...
- According to a press release, the dogs affected by the illness did not have a history of complete...