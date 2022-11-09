Alert: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District.
