Alert: Democrat Lou Correa advances to November general election in California's 46th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Lou Correa advances to November general election in California's 46th Congressional District.
- Meet Jennifer Vidak: Baldwin schools' new administrator
- Pastor Lyle Ball to retire from United Methodist churches
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Baldwin recognizes athletes of the year
- 19-year-old charged in online threat against Baldwin school
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Lake County community events calendar
- Get Outdoor Day set for June 11 at Webber Park
Most Popular
- With all the folks Pastor Lyle Ball impacted in the Chase and Baldwin communities through the...
- Pathfinder Community Library and the Lake County Historical Society's goal to make all issues of...
- The public is invited to enjoy a laid-back, slow-paced 1/2 K S.L.A.K.R. race next Saturday, June...
- Columnist: All of the followers of Jesus Christ have had a ‘That Day’ experience.