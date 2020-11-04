https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Democrat-Ed-Case-wins-reelection-to-U-S-15703195.php
Alert: Democrat Ed Case wins reelection to U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional DistrictPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Ed Case wins reelection to U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District.
